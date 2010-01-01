I use Ecoflex™ rubbers which are platinum-catalyzed silicone is skin-safe and certified by an independent laboratory.



Platinum Silicone is a high-strength, flexible rubber. It is high-quality medical grade / certified skin safe, hypoallergenic, and can be boiled for sterilization.



Some other toy manufacturers use materials that contain phthalates, which are toxic and can break down and leach out over time. Some toys will shows signs of this by becoming discolored, smelly, and oily over time.



Please be an informed purchaser and play safe.