Welcome to Debaucherous Designs: Maker of bespoke dildos and other fun stuff! DD was born on the Playa at Burningman 2023 through a chance gift of a Clone-a-Willy-Kit and a ridiculous idea. Version 1.0 traveled around the playa, played in the mud, went to sunrise sets, and made new friends. Afterwards the process was duplicated and refined to create high-quality reproductions that are both beautiful and functional. One thing led to another and before we knew it, we were manufacturing dildos! 🤫🍆🔥
Just The Tip Christmas Ornament Edition!
Please reach me at debaucherousdesigns@protonmail.com if you cannot find an answer to your question.
I use Ecoflex™ rubbers which are platinum-catalyzed silicone is skin-safe and certified by an independent laboratory.
Platinum Silicone is a high-strength, flexible rubber. It is high-quality medical grade / certified skin safe, hypoallergenic, and can be boiled for sterilization.
Some other toy manufacturers use materials that contain phthalates, which are toxic and can break down and leach out over time. Some toys will shows signs of this by becoming discolored, smelly, and oily over time.
Please be an informed purchaser and play safe.
When you first receive your toy, wash with soap and warm water. Silicone it safe to be immersed in boiling water or washing in the dishwasher on the top rack for periodic sanitizing.
Silicone toys are not compatible with Silicone Lubricants. The soft texture of platinum silicone makes these toys susceptible to damage from silicone lubricants. I recommend always using generous amounts of water-based lubricant.
Be aware that color transfer may occur when you store a Platinum Silicone toy against a non-platinum silicone toy.
You can select custom colors on some items and I will be happy to help you customize your color selections and pour style for your toy order. Please include color requests in the order comments and/or send me a personal message after you place your order and I can take it from there!
Please be aware all items are hand-made to order. The way the colors combine are always unique but let me know what you're hoping for and I can adjust the pour-method to accommodate. Silicone and plaster are degassed and then cured under pressure but it's possible the finished product could have some imperfections from air bubbles.
Due to the nature of these toys all sales are final and I can not accept returns /refunds. If there is an issue with you order please let me know directly and I will work with you to resolve any issues you may have.
All items are packaged, shipped discretely, and come with a tracking number.
Buyers are responsible for keeping their mailing addresses up to date. Please use common sense when online shopping and double check your shipping address before purchasing. We do not have the ability to intercept or redirect shipments once they leave the post office, distribution centres, or at any point in transit. However you maybe able to contact your mail provider and redirect the delivery once it is in your country.
Debaucherous Designs has mature content and by proceeding you are verifying that you are 18+ years old. If you are not 18+ or are not comfortable with the content, please turn back now.